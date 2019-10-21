TWIN FALLS — Health officials have lifted a public health advisory for Salmon Falls Creek Reservoir after recent testing showed micro-toxins are now at safe levels in the water.
The South Central Public Health District and the Idaho Department of Environmental Quality lifted the advisory on Magic Reservoir on Oct. 3.
Harmful algal bloom health advisories remain on Mormon Reservoir and Thorn Creek Reservoir. The blooms typically shrink quickly as the water temperature drops in the fall. The district will issue another press release when DEQ tests show the reservoirs are at safe cyanotoxin levels again.
You can help by reporting suspicious-looking water to DEQ by phone, email or with the bloomwatch app.
For updates, go to deq.idaho.gov or phd5.idaho.gov.
