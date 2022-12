MURTAUGH — The South Central Public Health District has lifted a public health advisory for Murtaugh Lake and Salmon Falls Creek Reservoir after testing by the Idaho Department of Environmental Quality showed concentrations of the toxin microcystin are back to safe levels.

Harmful algal blooms are not unusual in warm summer months and typically shrink quickly as the water temperature drops in fall or winter.

Health advisories on the two bodies of water were issued in September.