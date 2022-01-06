 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert

Health advisory lifted for Magic and Salmon Falls Creek reservoirs

  • 0
A look at Salmon Falls Dam

The view of the Salmon Falls Creek Reservoir seen Monday, April 5, 2021, at Lud Drexler Park west of Rogerson.

 DREW NASH, TIMES-NEWS

TWIN FALLS — The South Central Public Health District and the Idaho Department of Environmental Quality are lifting the public health advisories for Magic and Salmon Falls Creek reservoirs after consistently cold weather ended the harmful algal blooms.

Harmful algal blooms are not unusual in warm summer months and typically shrink quickly as the water temperature drops in fall or winter.  The health district will issue announcement if testing at any local reservoirs show unsafe cyanotoxin levels again.

You can help by reporting suspicious looking water to DEQ by phone, email or with the bloomWatch app.

More information is available at deq.idaho.gov/water-quality/surface-water/cyanobacteria-harmful-algal-blooms.

For updates, please visit deq.idaho.gov or phd5.idaho.gov.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Jobless claims rise as omicron spreads in the United States

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News