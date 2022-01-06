Health advisory lifted for Magic and Salmon Falls Creek reservoirs

TWIN FALLS — The South Central Public Health District and the Idaho Department of Environmental Quality are lifting the public health advisories for Magic and Salmon Falls Creek reservoirs after consistently cold weather ended the harmful algal blooms.

Harmful algal blooms are not unusual in warm summer months and typically shrink quickly as the water temperature drops in fall or winter. The health district will issue announcement if testing at any local reservoirs show unsafe cyanotoxin levels again.

You can help by reporting suspicious looking water to DEQ by phone, email or with the bloomWatch app.

More information is available at deq.idaho.gov/water-quality/surface-water/cyanobacteria-harmful-algal-blooms.

For updates, please visit deq.idaho.gov or phd5.idaho.gov.

