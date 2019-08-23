GOODING — A public health advisory was issued Friday afternoon for Thorn Creek Reservoir. The borders of Camas, Lincoln and Gooding counties meet at the reservoir, east of Idaho Highway 46.
Results from recent Department of Environmental Quality water testing show the concentration of cyanobacteria (sometimes called blue-green algae) in the reservoir are now at unhealthy levels and have formed a harmful algal bloom.
This is the fourth health advisory issued for a reservoir in south-central Idaho. The first was issued on July 8 for Salmon Falls Creek Reservoir, the second was issued July 25 for Mormon Reservoir, the third advisory was issued Aug. 9 for Magic Reservoir. All three previous advisories are ongoing.
The public is advised to take the following steps to protect their health in all four reservoirs:
- Avoid exposure to water in reservoirs under a harmful algal bloom health advisory. Make sure children, pets, and livestock are not exposed to the water.
- Do not drink water with a harmful algal bloom advisory. Boiling and disinfecting do not remove toxins from water.
- Do not allow pets to eat dried algae
- If fishing in harmful algal bloom water, remove all fat, skin, and organs before cooking. Toxins are more likely to collect in those tissues. Wash hands after handling.
“This is the fourth advisory in our region, but there are several more around the state. These toxins can be damaging so we urge you to check any reservoir you want to recreate in before you, or your pets, enter the water,” said Josh Jensen, South Central Public Health District's public health program manager.
Harmful algal blooms are not unusual in warm summer months and typically shrink quickly as the water temperature drops in mid to late fall. The health district will issue another statement when DEQ tests show Thorn Creek, Magic, Mormon and Salmon Falls Creek Reservoirs are at safe cyanotoxin levels again.
You can help by reporting suspicious looking water to DEQ by phone, email, or with the bloomWatch app.
More information is available at deq.idaho.gov.
