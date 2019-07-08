TWIN FALLS — A public health advisory has been issued for the Salmon Falls Creek Reservoir because of a harmful algal bloom in the water.
Test results from last week showed levels of a cyanotoxin, microcystin, are now at unhealthy levels because of a recent cyanobacteria harmful algal bloom, the South Central Public Health District and the Idaho Department of Environmental Quality said in a Monday statement.
The health district gave the following recommended steps for people to stay safe:
- Avoid exposure to water in reservoirs under a harmful algal bloom health advisory. Make sure children, pets and livestock are not exposed to the water.
- Do not drink water with a harmful algal bloom advisory. Boiling and disinfecting do not remove toxins from water.
- Do not allow pets to eat dried algae
- If fishing in harmful algal bloom water, remove all fat, skin and organs before cooking. Toxins are more likely to collect in those tissues. Wash hands after handling.
“Children and pets are especially at risk,” said Public Health Program Manager Josh Jensen in the statement. “These toxins can cause acute health effects in humans such as eye, ear, and skin irritation as well as gastrointestinal distress, and they can severely affect neurological systems.”
Harmful algal blooms are not unusual in warm summer months and typically shrink quickly as the water temperature drops in mid to late fall, the district said.
More information is available at the Department of Environmental Quality website.
