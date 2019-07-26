{{featured_button_text}}
Mormon Reservoir

Mormon Reservoir.

 COURTESY OF THE IDAHO DEPARTMENT OF FISH AND GAME

CAMAS COUNTY — A public health advisory has been issued for the Mormon Reservoir.

The South Central Public Health District and the Idaho Department of Environmental Quality released the warning on Thursday about a harmful level of microcystins, a type of toxin, in the reservoir's water.

Water testing performed by the Department of Environmental Quality shows a cyanobacteria harmful algae bloom is causing the unhealthy level of the microcystin toxins in the reservoir.

This advisory comes in the wake of another warning about the toxin levels in Salmon Falls Creek Reservoir earlier this month. That advisory is ongoing.

"These toxins aren’t safe for humans or animals," said Environmental Health Division Director Craig Paul. "Eye, ear, and skin irritations are most common in people who touch the water but it can be much more serious for animals."

The public is advised to avoid exposure to water in the reservoir, and to make sure children, pets and livestock are also not exposed.

Drinking the water is not advised. Boiling or disinfecting the water does not remove the toxins.

Pets should not eat the dried algae.

Fish caught in the reservoir should have all fat, skin and organs removed before cooking, as toxins are likely to collect in those tissues. Hands should be thoroughly washed after handling the fish.

Harmful algae blooms are not uncommon during warm summer months, according to the health district. As water temperatures drop in mid to late fall, further testing will be done at the reservoirs to determine when cyanotoxin levels are again safe.

