Health advisory issued for algal bloom at Murtaugh Lake

MURTAUGH — The South Central Public Health District issued a public health advisory Monday after Murtaugh Lake tested positive for a high amount of a toxin caused by harmful algal blooms (HAB), a news release says.

Testing conducted by the Idaho Department of Environmental Quality shows a cyanotoxin, Microcystin, is at unhealthy levels in the reservoir. Harmful algal blooms increase levels of the toxin in the water.

This is the second body of water in the region with a confirmed harmful algal bloom in 2022. On Sept. 6, the public health district issued a still-active advisory for Salmon Falls Creek Reservoir.

The public is advised to take the following steps to protect their health:

Avoid exposure to water in reservoirs under a HAB health advisory. Make sure children, pets, and livestock are not exposed to the water.

Do not drink water with a HAB advisory. Boiling and disinfecting DO NOT remove toxins from water.

Do not allow pets to eat dried algae.

If fishing in HAB water, remove all fat, skin, and organs before cooking. Toxins are more likely to collect in those tissues. Wash hands after handling.

Warning signs will be posted at the entryways of the two parks at the lake, said Rocky Matthews, director of the Twin Falls County Parks and Waterways. An onsite camp host will also warn visitors.

HABs are not unusual in warm summer months and typically shrink quickly as the water temperature drops in mid- to late fall, the health district said.

Matthews said camper numbers and boat traffic at the lake have declined significantly since Labor Day.