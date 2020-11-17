Health advisories lifted for Mormon Reservoir, Cedar Creek Reservoir and Thorn Creek Reservoir

TWIN FALLS — The South Central Public Health District and the Idaho Department of Environmental Quality lifted the public health advisories Tuesday for Mormon Reservoir, Cedar Creek Reservoir and Thorn Creek Reservoir after recent inspections showed micro-toxins are now at safe levels in all three bodies of water.

Harmful algal blooms are not unusual in warm summer months and typically shrink quickly as the water temperature drops in mid to late fall. The health district will alert people if testing at any local reservoirs show unsafe cyanotoxin levels again.

You can help by reporting suspicious-looking water to DEQ by phone, email, or with the bloomWatch app.

More information is available at deq.idaho.gov/water-quality/surface-water/recreation-health-advisories/cyanobacteria-harmful-algal-blooms.

