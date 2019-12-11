TWIN FALLS — Government officials have removed the public health advisories for Mormon and Thorn Creek reservoirs, the last two in the Magic Valley that were still under advisories because of the summer's harmful algal blooms.
The change was announced by the South Central Public Health District and the Idaho Department of Environmental Quality.
The advisory on Magic Reservoir was lifted Oct. 3 and the advisory for Salmon Falls Creek Reservoir ended Oct. 21.
“With the cold temperatures, these HABs are not as active and due to water-bodies freezing, there is low risk for recreators coming into contact,” Public Health Program Manager Josh Jensen said. “We also want to remind those ice fishing this winter to take precautions with fish caught in waters that were under a HAB health advisory this summer and fall.”
There have been no reports of people becoming sick eating fish caught during a bloom. However, fish fillets are less likely to accumulate toxins compared to other parts of the fish. Even though health advisories have been lifted, if you decide to eat fish from these waters, it is recommended you:
- Remove the skin, organs, and fatty deposits from the fish
- Avoid cutting into organs
- Rinse fillets with clean water before cooking
- Follow the Idaho Fish Consumption Advisory recommendations when choosing to eat fish
For information or to report suspicious looking water, contact Department of Environmental Quality by phone, email, or with the bloomWatch app.
