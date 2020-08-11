Health advisories issued for 2 Magic Valley reservoirs with harmful algal blooms

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Twin Falls' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

TWIN FALLS — A public health advisory has been issued for two Magic Valley reservoirs found to have harmful algal blooms.

The South Central Public Health District and the Idaho Department of Environmental Quality issued the advisory Tuesday for Cedar Creek Reservoir in southwestern Twin Falls County and Thorn Creek Reservoir, at the border of Lincoln, Gooding and Camas counties.

Recent samples the Department of Environmental Quality took of water in those reservoirs show levels of a cyanotoxin, microcystin, are now at unhealthy levels because of a recent cyanobacteria harmful algal bloom in the reservoir.

The public is advised to take the following steps to protect their health:

• Avoid exposure to water in reservoirs under a harmful algal bloom health advisory. Make sure children, pets and livestock are not exposed to the water.

• Do not drink water with a harmful algal bloom advisory. Boiling and disinfecting DO NOT remove toxins from water.

• Do not allow pets to eat dried algae

• If fishing in harmful algal bloom water, remove all fat, skin, and organs before cooking. Toxins are more likely to collect in those tissues. Wash hands after handling.