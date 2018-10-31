TWIN FALLS — Does massage cure cancer? No.
Can massage make a cancer patient feel better? Definitely.
Many medical facilities recognize that something as simple as a hand-and-arm massage can relieve stress and reduce pain levels and have introduced therapeutic massage into their cancer treatment programs.
Edna Shedd, a volunteer at St. Luke’s Magic Valley Medical Center, knows the simple caring touch of another human being can make a difference in a cancer patient’s daily life.
Shedd volunteers three days a week at the hospital — sometimes working at the reception desk, sometimes at the gift shop. But her favorite job is traveling the halls of the hospital massaging stress and pain from patients.
“I try to make a personal connection with the patients,” she said.
Massage boosts the production of endorphins, “relieving stress, reducing pain levels and swelling, and loosening aching, tense muscles,” St. Luke’s website explains. Massage also improves patients’ sleep. “Less pain and stress during the day means less pain and stress at night, which can help cancer patients sleep better and more soundly.”
Traditional cancer treatment isn’t always pleasant, and it often adds to the stress a cancer patient is already feeling. Some patients say they feel their lives are out of control and they often feel lonely or ostracized because of the disease.
“I felt like some of my friends abandoned me,” breast cancer patient Lori Hiatt Young of Twin Falls said. “Certain people were avoiding me because they couldn’t handle seeing me in that condition.”
Massage helps negates those feelings, massage advocates say.
“We use a lot of personal touch in our therapy,” Cindy Anton, a registered nurse with Hospice Visions, said. “We are huggers here.”
Massage makes people feel better in general, Anton said, “and that helps the patient cope with whatever disease they have or treatment they are getting.”
St. Luke’s massage program is not limited to breast cancer patients, Shedd said. Volunteers at St. Luke’s Mountain States Tumor Institute build a level of compassion for the patient and an understanding of what they are going through.
Some volunteers are cancer survivors and are able to talk to patients about their experience, said Nichole Thomas, oncology social worker at MSTI.
On Tuesday, Young offered St. Luke’s volunteer Marie Stilo her left arm as a nurse prepped her right arm for chemotherapy. Young explained to Stilo how chemotherapy drugs make her feet and hands cramp at night.
“I wake up in the morning with a clenched fist, and my hand hurts,” she said, rubbing a spot between her fingers.
Stilo took Young’s left wrist in one hand and massaged Young’s forearm with her other hand.
“I use the ‘M’ method,” Stilo said as she used her fingertips to draw the shape of an M into Young’s arm muscles.
Having someone to talk to is an important part of the healing process, Thomas said. Talking “addresses the social, psychological, emotional and spiritual aspects of the patient and supports the cancer journey.”
St. Luke’s recommends complementary, holistic practices that treat the whole person.
“Some people feel more in control when they are more involved in their own health,” St. Luke’s says on its website. “And since most complementary medicine looks at the connection between mind and body, many people who use it feel better. They like working toward overall wellness instead of just relief from one problem.”
