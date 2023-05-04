Editor’s note: This feature ran April 18, 2013, in the Times-News and at Magicvalley.com.

A few headstones in the Artesian City Cemetery are the only evidence that a town ever existed here.

Cattleman James E. Bower is credited with settling the area where Dry Creek flows out of the South Hills in Cassia County and into Twin Falls County on its way to the Snake River.

Bower came to Idaho in 1873 with a large herd of A.J. Harrell’s cattle, and settled in the Shoshone Basin just north of the Nevada border. By 1876, Harrell claimed some 800 acres of homestead and desert land at the mouth of Dry Creek Canyon.

According to the memoirs of long-time Murtaugh resident Oliver Johnson, Bower was described as “a small man with beady eyes and had a mean reputation typical of hard men who settled the West.”

Locally, Bower was known to have killed more than a few men, according to Johnson.

Bower confessed to being an accomplice in the 1895 murder of two Oakley sheep herders, John Wilson and Daniel Cummings. His confession eventually led to the pardon and release of the infamous “Diamondfield” Jack Davis.

But that’s another story.

In 1895, Bower drilled two water wells for his livestock near his home just east of Dry Creek. But instead of potable water, Bower hit a pocket of 110-degree water with seemingly endless potential.

By 1909, Bower sold off a large portion of his property and two dozen families moved into the area. That year, Idaho Real Estate and Produce Co. announced the development of Artesian City on 560 acres of former Bower property, at that time owned by Frank Somsen.

Artesian opened in September 1909, with the promise of electricity, a health spa and retreat, and frost-free irrigation for fruit orchards — all from the artesian water.

Folks quickly established a general store, a school, a hotel, a livery stable, a dance hall, a post office and a cemetery.

But the town was short-lived.

The post office shut down in 1913. An interurban railroad that was to run from the Murtaugh train depot to Artesian and on to Oakley, never got past the planning stage.

The town, however, had one success.

In its heyday, the Artesian Natatorium — the “Nat,” for short — was the favorite hot springs resort in the Magic Valley. The Nat, consisting of two indoor swimming pools — opened in April 1916.

Promoters invited the public to visit Artesian, where “the air is pure (and) the climate is delightful.”

The Nat operated until 1925. Some say the hot springs dried up when irrigation wells were drilled in the area. Others say interest in the spa waned, and it went out of business. The artesian wells were capped and the townsite has been reclaimed by farmland.