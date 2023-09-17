TWIN FALLS — Several years ago, Twin Falls mortician Heidi Heil developed health issues from dust and mold in old buildings she lived and worked in. Constant exposure to these allergens caused chronic health problems for her and her children.

In April, Heil moved her family into the new Main Avenue Lofts in the heart of Twin Falls.

“I needed a place to live that was new construction to assure we would have clean air,” Heil said in an email to the Times-News.

The relief was short-lived.

The highly anticipated Main Avenue Lofts opened with fanfare at the end of 2022. After a nearly two-year construction process through the pandemic and the labor and materials shortages that followed, the six-story, $15 million building at 160 Main Ave. E. took its place as the downtown’s premier mixed-use building.

Now, after nine months of occupation, some residents are dealing with hiccups and headaches.

First, the elevator stopped working for almost a month. And now, water damage from improperly installed heating and air conditioning units has caused headaches for some residents, the property owner, and the property-management company.

In August, evidence of water damage from the HVAC units had become evident in several of the rentals. By the time the water damage was discovered, it had filled a wall cavity in Heil’s apartment with 8 inches of water, soaking the insulation for weeks or months.

A remediation company was called in to repair the damage; a portion of the drywall was removed and insulation was pulled out.

Photos Heil took during the remediation show black mold along studs and around an electrical outlet in photos Heil took during the remediation.

“I can’t live in the apartment due to the mold,” Heil said in an email. “I’m too hypersensitive.”

Heil has asked to be let out of the lease, and the management company, Commercial Northwest Properties initially informed her there was a fee to break the lease, equivalent to six weeks’ worth of rent.

The matter continued for weeks, but the building owner, Galena Opportunity Fund, told the Times-News that residents displaced by water damage and mold would not be charged to break a lease.

Madilyn Whitesell’s fourth-floor apartment was another that experienced water damage significant enough to require a portion of drywall to be removed.

Whitesell, who is asthmatic, had been having health issues for several weeks. In a phone call, she told the Times-News she made three trips to the doctor in two weeks.

“I’ve been having problems for a couple of weeks,” Whitesell told the Times-News on Sept. 1. “Me and my family have been getting really sick. And we’ve been in and out of the doctor’s office because we thought maybe it was just a really bad cold.”

Communication with property management has been difficult, Whitesell said. She told the Times-News she asked to be reimbursed for a stay in a hotel while remediation was taking place and was initially denied by Commercial Northwest. She asked for a discount on her rent and was denied that too.

A Galena Opportunity Fund representative told the Times-News that Commercial Northwest has been instructed to accommodate residents by offering discounted rent and to cover hotel fees for displaced people.

“The property management was trying to act tough,” Galena spokesperson Dan Fullmer told the Times-News by phone. “We’re having to manage a couple of different headaches.”

Fullmer said it was just two units that required remediation, and another 10 units were fixed and didn’t need to have walls torn out.

“As soon as we found out, we had remediation in there,” Fullmer said. “It’s not like we’re ignoring it.”

Every unit has been inspected in all 44 residences, Fullmer said. A dozen units had been affected by the incorrect HVAC installation, and just two units required in-wall remediation.

“It’s been remediated; it’s all fine,” Fullmer said. “But it was due 100% to faulty installation, which has all been remedied and fixed at this point.”

“There are generally always hiccups in construction,” Fullmer said. “The only concern was that there were this many units that had the same concern, which made it pretty easy to diagnose as the faulty installation.”

According to the EPA, molds have the potential to cause health problems. Inhaling or touching mold or mold spores may cause allergic reactions in sensitive individuals, and cause asthma attacks in people with asthma. Mold exposure can irritate the eyes, skin, nose, throat, and lungs of both mold-allergic and non-allergic people.

Idaho Department of Health and Welfare says there are no federal or Idaho regulations regarding mold inspection requirements or mold cleanup.

Heil says the management company hasn’t been forthcoming to building residents.

“There are a lot of residents here that don’t even know what’s going on and they are being exposed and they don’t know it,” Heil said in an email.

Fifth-floor resident Keisha Capps says she hasn’t personally had issues with water damage, although she has had some electrical issues in her unit, and expressed frustration with the elevator being down for extended periods.

Capps said she had not been informed by building management about health concerns about mold in the building circulation.

“I was just surprised that they didn’t disclose any of that information or say anything about it,” Capps said. “Black mold is one of those things that becomes airborne ... all that mold just circulates around the building, and that’s kind of what worries me about it.”