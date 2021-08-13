Head-on U.S. 93 crash south of Twin Falls sends 8 to hospitals

TWIN FALLS — A head-on crash on U.S. Highway 93 early Friday sent eight people to hospitals.

Idaho State Police said the 3:50 a.m. crash was near milepost 39, about 2 miles south of the U.S. Highway 30 interchange.

Yoselin S. Mendez, 22, of Las Vegas, Nevada, was driving a 2015 Nissan Pathfinder north on U.S. 93. Nicolas B. Morgan, 33, of Puyallup, Washington, was driving a 2016 Cadillac Sedan south on U.S. 93. Harsimrat S. Grewal, 34, of Manitoba, Canada, was driving a 2021 Freightliner, pulling a 2022 Vanguard trailer, north on U.S. 93.

While attempting to pass Grewal, Mendez struck Morgan, head-on, ISP said. Morgan then struck Grewal.

Mendez was wearing a seat belt. She was taken by ambulance to St. Luke's Magic Valley Medical Center in Twin Falls.

Morgan was wearing a seat belt. He was flown to Portneuf Medical Center in Pocatello.

Grewal was wearing a seat belt and was not taken to a hospital by ambulance.

Mendez had five passengers in his vehicle. All were from Las Vegas, were wearing seat belts and were taken by ambulances to St. Luke's Magic Valley: Manuel Mendez, 55; Maria G. Mendez, 46; Manuel Mendez Jr., 20; Michelle Cabrera, 20; and Veronica Mendez, 24.