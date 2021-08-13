 Skip to main content
Head-on U.S. 93 crash south of Twin Falls sends 8 to hospitals
breaking top story

Head-on U.S. 93 crash south of Twin Falls sends 8 to hospitals

Idaho State Police stock

Idaho State Police

 FILE PHOTO, TIMES-NEWS

TWIN FALLS — A head-on crash on U.S. Highway 93 early Friday sent eight people to hospitals.

Idaho State Police said the 3:50 a.m. crash was near milepost 39, about 2 miles south of the U.S. Highway 30 interchange.

Yoselin S. Mendez, 22, of Las Vegas, Nevada, was driving a 2015 Nissan Pathfinder north on U.S. 93. Nicolas B. Morgan, 33, of Puyallup, Washington, was driving a 2016 Cadillac Sedan south on U.S. 93. Harsimrat S. Grewal, 34, of Manitoba, Canada, was driving a 2021 Freightliner, pulling a 2022 Vanguard trailer, north on U.S. 93.

While attempting to pass Grewal, Mendez struck Morgan, head-on, ISP said. Morgan then struck Grewal.

Mendez was wearing a seat belt. She was taken by ambulance to St. Luke's Magic Valley Medical Center in Twin Falls.

Morgan was wearing a seat belt. He was flown to Portneuf Medical Center in Pocatello.

Grewal was wearing a seat belt and was not taken to a hospital by ambulance. 

Mendez had five passengers in his vehicle. All were from Las Vegas, were wearing seat belts and were taken by ambulances to St. Luke's Magic Valley: Manuel Mendez, 55; Maria G. Mendez, 46; Manuel Mendez Jr., 20; Michelle Cabrera, 20; and Veronica Mendez, 24.

Morgan had one passenger, Matthew R. Gustafson, 36, of Puyallup, Washington, who was also taken by ambulance to St. Luke's Magic Valley.

The road was intermittently blocked or partially blocked for about five hours.

