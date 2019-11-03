{{featured_button_text}}
ROGERSON — A Boise man was transported to the hospital via air ambulance Saturday afternoon after a head-on crash.

According to the Idaho State Police, Val Lovely, 39, of Boise was traveling northbound on U.S. Highway 93 at 5:21 p.m. near milepost 12 south of Rogerson. His car crossed into the southbound lane, striking a semi-truck driven by Lucas Meuchel, 45, of Dickinson, North Dakota.

Lovely was transported by air ambulance to Portneuf Medical Center in Pocatello, while Meuchel was not injured. Both drivers were wearing seatbelts. Idaho State Police was assisted by Twin Falls Sheriff's Office.

The crash is under investigation by the Idaho State Police.

