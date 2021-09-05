He was one of the most influential bar owners in San Francisco. But his hometown was always Kimberly

David O’Malley, who now lives in Napa, California, and oversees four restaurants, was hired as a bartender at Harry’s Southside in 1988 and was director of operations at the Starlight. “It was always a party,” he said. “He was energy, pure energy.”

Harry was never too big or too busy for someone from Idaho. “He never forgot the Kimberly kids,” said Linda (Teter) Kvamme, who had known him since first grade and now lives in Boise. “He treated us like royalty, like we were celebrities.”

He stayed connected to almost everyone, with handwritten cards, phone calls and dozens of flowers. “The number of people who knew him and knew of him is an endless set of spokes,” said Mary Fenton Gradinger, another of his former bartenders who now sells real estate in Los Angeles. “And the more spokes the better.”

Denton was an LGBTQ icon in San Francisco. He had his faults. His weight seesawed (he claimed he had three sizes of clothes: extra-large, fat and obese) and he smoked and partied too much. “His humanity outweighed his vices,” Brown said.