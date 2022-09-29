‘He’s the X-factor.’ Boise State’s new starting quarterback specializes in improvisation

BOISE — Boise State quarterback Taylen Green is used to improvising.

Green started his high school career at Allen High, one of the largest schools in Texas, but he transferred to Lewisville just a week before his junior year was set to begin.

He barely knew the playbook at Lewisville and he was playing behind a completely rebuilt offensive line. Green still threw for 2,217 yards and 25 touchdowns, and added 445 yards and 12 touchdowns on the ground, to lead the school to a 7-4 record and a berth in the state playoffs.

Green found success right away because of his ability to make something out of nothing when plays broke down, Lewisville coach Michael Odle said.

“He makes you a pretty good coach,” Odle told the Idaho Statesman. “Seeing how much ground he’s covering effortlessly while still being able to deliver the ball down the field is impressive, but he can do that because he understands what defenses are trying to do.”

Green will be thrown into the fire again Friday.

Boise State coach Andy Avalos confirmed Tuesday that the 6-foot-6, 220-pound redshirt freshman will make the first start of his college career on Friday when the Broncos host San Diego State (6 p.m., FS1).

“He brings another element to the field,” Avalos told reporters earlier this month. “There are not a lot of quarterbacks, especially on our roster, that have the ability to extend plays with their legs the way he does.”

Green’s improvisational skills will be put to the test as he takes over an offense that has undergone major changes since posting just 177 yards in a loss to 15-point underdog UTEP last Friday.

Offensive coordinator Tim Plough was fired less than 24 hours after the loss to the Miners. He was replaced by former Boise State and Tampa Bay Buccaneers head coach Dirk Koetter, a longtime NFL coordinator who returned to Boise State as an analyst last spring.

Boise State’s four-year starting quarterback, Hank Bachmeier, who struggled in that loss, left the team this week.

He told ESPN’s Pete Thamel on Tuesday that he has initiated the transfer process. Boise State’s players have had to wade through plenty of distractions the past few days, but center Will Farrar said they’re just focused on getting better, regardless of who is at quarterback. “Whoever’s in there, we’re going to have all the confidence in the world in, because we’ve all been through the same training and preparation together,” Farrar said. “I believe in all the guys in that room, and I’m excited to see Taylen play.”

Green’s ability to make something out of nothing was on display in Boise State’s season opener against Oregon State. He replaced Bachmeier after the QB had two interceptions and a fumble in the first half, and the native of Texas stole the show after scrambling for a 74-yard touchdown.

Odle said he watched Green’s TD run from his home in Texas and thought back to the quarterback’s first practice at Lewisville, when he covered so much ground with a single stride that Odle said it looked as if Green was running in slow motion.

“He’s just kind of drifting and you don’t realize how fast he’s moving,” Odle said. “Then you blink and he’s 80 yards down the field. When he decides to put it into overdrive, it will wow you.”