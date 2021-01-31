‘He just found what he loved’: The story of Thunder Ridge senior Dutch Driggs and his impossibly fast climb in the gaming world

Lloyer, Driggs’ brother, expressed something similar. He reasoned with Dutch. As seniors, he said, they only had one more season together. They could push for a state championship. They could form another versatile backcourt.

“I knew the potential he had on the basketball team and how much he would help us win, and how much it meant to me,” said Lloyer, a rising star who is turning into one of the best scorers in the area. “He knew that. I was pushing him to do that. I didn’t really quite understand where his gaming would go. I was kind of ignorant in that sense. I wasn’t really sure if he was going to make anything out of it. But then he put it in perspective for me, like how big of a deal it is to him and how passionate he is about it.

“I didn’t want to force him to do anything that he doesn’t love. That doesn’t help.”

Finally, Driggs felt comfortable turning down basketball because his parents supported his decision.

For Tiffany and Scott Tallman, that took some work. At first, as their son carved out his role in this world, they felt confused. What was Warzone? How did streaming work? Was Dutch really as good as he said, and did gaming have the potential he claimed?