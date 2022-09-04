He did 20 years for a Louisiana murder. He now faces attempted murder charge in Idaho

Two days after a warrant was issued, a convicted killer wanted on an attempted murder charge in Idaho was found and arrested in Boise, according to the Boise County Sheriff’s Office.

Danny Edwin Thompson, 55, was arrested on Wednesday evening with the help of U.S. Marshals Service and faces charges including attempted first-degree murder, unlawful weapon possession by a felon and probation violation, according to Ada County Jail records and the Boise County sheriff.

Boise County Sheriff Scott Turner told the Idaho Statesman in a phone interview that Thompson came to Idaho City last Saturday to visit a relative. During an argument with that individual, Thompson allegedly fired several gunshots at them. The individual fled to a neighbor’s house to call police, Turner said, but Thompson fled before deputies could arrive.

Agents with the U.S. Marshals Service worked with the Boise County Sheriff’s Office to locate Thompson, who is being held in the Ada County Jail, online records show. Law enforcement officials would not say where in the city Thompson was taken into custody.

Turner said Thompson recently served a 20-year prison sentence in Louisiana after pleading guilty to second-degree murder in 2000. He came to Idaho shortly after his release and was convicted of possession of a controlled substance in March 2021, according to court records. He was just released from prison by the Idaho Department of Corrections under supervision on Aug. 23, IDOC records show.