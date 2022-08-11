Hazelton sees first store construction in 50 years

HAZELTON — Mayor Art Watkins was one of the few people who had never stepped foot in a dollar store — until one was built in his town.

“There’s more stuff in there that I thought,” Watkins said of the Dollar Tree/Family Dollar combination store that opened two weeks ago. The ribbon cutting was held Thursday.

It’s 10,000 square feet of food, crafts, toys, household items, clothing and more. City leaders say the store will save residents from driving to Twin Falls for necessities.

Plus, the building represents the first store built in town, with its population of 900 people, in more than 50 years.

The business on Main Street will provide some competition to a few stores, Watkins said, “but I don’t think it will affect them much.”

It isn’t uncommon for the stores to be in smaller communities.

“Hopefully, people will save a lot of gas money,” District Manager Bill Menhart said.

Other rural Idaho towns with Family Dollar stores include Challis and Arco. The Hazelton store is among the first combination stores in Menhart's region. Dollar Tree purchased Family Dollar in 2014.

Just how many items are packed in the store?

“Thousands,” is all Menhart could offer, adding that seasonable items are switched out constantly. “You never know what will be coming in,” he said.

The new store has nine employees, six from the Hazelton and Eden area. Wages start at $10 per hour.

Customer Judy Holland strolled the store aisles Thursday. She had been on vacation and it was her first time in the store. She said she hoped the addition of the store will spur more economic development.

“We need Hazelton to grow,” said the resident of about 50 years.

She sold off an acre of farmland for the store to be built. Because she is so glad the store is there, “I would have almost given it (the land) to them,” she said.

She’ll save money on milk and other items, she said.

Business growth can’t stop there, Holland said. There are empty warehouses in the city that need to be occupied. Plus, she has land available for businesses wanting to build.