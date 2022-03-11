 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Hazelton man dies in I-84 crash

Idaho State Police stock

Idaho State Police

 Alison Smith

JEROME — A 19-year-old Hazelton man died in a Wednesday morning crash on Interstate 84.

The crash was reported t 7:12 a.m. at milepost 184, about 2 miles east of the Eden interchange.

The crash involved two semis, a pickup towing a boat, a small sedan and an SUV. After the collision, the westbound lanes of travel were completely blocked.

The driver of the sedan was taken by ground ambulance to a nearby hospital.

The driver of the SUV died on scene.

All involved were wearing seat belts.

Westbound traffic on I-84 was blocked for several hours as troopers and other emergency responders assisted those involved, investigated, and worked to clear the scene. Traffic was diverted onto the westbound frontage road or Idaho Highway 25. All lanes of travel reopened at about 3:45 p.m.

This incident remains under investigation by the Idaho State Police.

