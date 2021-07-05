Hazelton man dies in head-on crash

HAZELTON — A Hazelton died Sunday night in a head-on crash when he crossed the center line, Idaho State Police said.
About 11:45 p.m., Rafael Paredes, 24, was westbound on 1010 South, south of Hazelton, in a 2000 Toyota Celica. Police said he crossed the center line near 2050 East hitting a 2019 Volkswagen Jetta driven by a juvenile.
Paredes died of his injuries at the scene.
The juvenile was flown to Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center in Idaho Falls.
Paredes was not wearing a seatbelt, police said.
ISP was assisted at the scene by the Jerome County Sheriff's Office, First Segregation Fire Department, Magic Valley Paramedics, Rock Creek Fire Department and the Rock Creek Quick Response Unit.
This crash is under investigation by ISP.
June crime report:
Did you miss any crime and court news from last month? Here's a collection of the crime reports, notable arrests and important court hearings to make sure you know what's going on.
A man charged in connection with the Fourth of July shootings at a Coeur d'Alene park two years ago has been sentenced to up to 10 years in prison.
During the chase, the driver tried to run down a sheriff's deputy, who shot at the car to avoid being hit, a court affidavit says.
As Ammon Bundy’s jury trial continued Wednesday morning, a noteworthy Idaho politician was called to the stand: House Speaker Scott Bedke, R-Oakley. Bundy himself also took the stand Wednesday afternoon.
An Oakley man was sentenced to five to 10 years in prison for sexually abusing a child multiple times in 2013 while he was babysitting the girl and her siblings.
In an indictment unveiled Tuesday, Lori Vallow Daybell was charged in the death of her ex-husband Charles Vallow, who was killed in Chandler, Arizona, months before his son, 7-year-old Joshua “JJ” Vallow, and stepdaughter, 17-year-old Tylee Ryan, went missing.
One of two Idaho South Idaho Correctional Institution residents who walked away from a job site was taken back into custody, but the other remains missing after being spotted near Hagerman, authorities said.
Minidoka County Sheriff Eric Snarr announced Friday that he’ll retire July 31.
A Burley man is charged with aggravated assault after police said he took off with a car belonging to another man and then attempted to hit the man with the car.
A man was arraigned Wednesday in Twin Falls County Court on charges he possessed nine videos showing sexual abuse of children.
A man was taken to the hospital Wednesday after leading multiple law enforcement agencies on a chase through Twin Falls then crashing south of town.
A Burley man convicted of killing 14-year-old Regina Krieger in 1995 has asked for a new trial.
A Twin Falls man is charged with felony enticing children through the internet — after police said he tried to meet an undercover officer posing as a 13-year-old girl online for sex.
A Filer man is accused of holding a machete to a gas station cashier’s throat and robbing the till of $200 early Thursday.
Graffiti is not usually a significant issue in Twin Falls, but a recent proliferation of vandalism there and in Filer is especially unusual, police say.
A man and woman from Twin Falls have been sentenced to probation and fines for lying about being caregivers for a person who was actually out of the country.
Republican Gov. Brad Little and three other statewide-elected members of the Idaho Board of Examiners approved the payments to Charles Fain and Christopher Tapp.
The Twin Falls Police Department is attempting to secure federal funding to hire four police officers.
Nearly three years after he stabbed nine people and killed 3-year-old Ruya Kadir, Timmy Kinner Jr. was sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole, as a judge handed down two consecutive life sentences for murder and aggravated battery.
Lori Vallow Daybell has been committed to a mental health facility for treatment, and her husband has pleaded not guilty to killing her children.
Eighteen-year-old Angie Dodge was raped and killed in her Idaho home a quarter-century ago and an innocent man wrongly served 20 years in prison for the crime. On Tuesday, the man authorities have said is the real killer was sentenced to life in prison.
A Malta man charged with attempted murder after a birthday party stabbing is set to change his plea to a lesser charge.
Watch now: Gooding County deputy suspended after tasering elderly man during road-rage investigation
Gooding County Sheriff's deputies tasered an elderly Wendell man Thursday after a reported road-rage incident on Interstate 84.
A Burley man who was charged with attempted murder after an August drive-by shooting accepted a plea agreement and was sentenced to a maximum of five years in prison.
PHOTOS: Magic Valley Most Wanted
Twin Falls County Most Wanted
JESSICA ESTELLE VINCI
Date of birth: March 5, 1980
Height: 5 feet 5 inches
Weight: 190 pounds
Sex: Female
Hair: Brown
Eyes: Brown
Race: White
Wanted for: FAILURE TO APPEAR, on the original charges of, 4 COUNTS OF COMMERCIAL BURGLARY, felonies
Bond: $20,000
The Twin Falls County Sheriff’s Office asks that anyone with information please call 208-735-1911 or Crime Stoppers at 208-343-2677, where they can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a cash reward. Web tips can be made at 343cops.com or through the P3 Tips app.
Posted June 27
Twin Falls County Most Wanted
JOSE AGUILERA-
GAYTAN-GAYTON
Date of birth: Nov. 3, 1974
Height: 5 feet 9 inches
Weight: 180 pounds
Sex: Male
Hair: Black
Eyes: Brown
Race:
Wanted for: LEWD CONDUCT WITH A MINOR UNDER SIXTEEN, a felony
Bond: $100,000
The Twin Falls County Sheriff’s Office asks that anyone with information please call 208-735-1911 or Crime Stoppers at 208-343-2677, where they can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a cash reward. Web tips can be made at 343cops.com or through the P3 Tips app.
Posted June 20
Twin Falls County Most Wanted
MARCUS GUY McCLAFLIN
Date of birth: Oct 10, 2000
Height: 5 feet 10 inches
Weight: 175 pounds
Sex: Male
Hair: Brown
Eyes: Brown
Race: White
Wanted for: ENTICEMENT OF A CHILD THROUGH USE OF THE INTERNET OR OTHER COMMUNICATION DEVICE, a felony
Bond: $50,000
The Twin Falls County Sheriff’s Office asks that anyone with information please call 208-735-1911 or Crime Stoppers at 208-343-2677, where they can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a cash reward. Web tips can be made at 343cops.com or through the P3 Tips app.
Posted June 13
Twin Falls County Most Wanted
BRANDI L. ZAMORA Date of birth: June 19, 1989
Height: 5 feet 8 inches
Weight: 210 pounds
Sex: Male
Hair: Brown
Eyes: Hazel
Race: White
Wanted for: Injury to a child
Bond: $5,000
The Twin Falls County Sheriff’s Office asks that anyone with information please call 208-735-1911 or Crime Stoppers at 208-343-2677, where they can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a cash reward. Web tips can be made at 343cops.com or through the P3 Tips app.
Posted June 6
Twin Falls County Most Wanted
AARON A. WEST
Date of birth: June 5, 1981
Height: 5 feet 11 inches
Weight: 152 pounds
Sex: Male
Hair: Brown
Eyes: Brown
Race: White
Wanted for: BATTER ON A PEACE OFFICER, a felony
Bond: $25,000
The Twin Falls County Sheriff’s Office asks that anyone with information please call 208-735-1911 or Crime Stoppers at 208-343-2677, where they can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a cash reward. Web tips can be made at 343cops.com or through the P3 Tips app.
Posted May 30
Twin Falls County Most Wanted
AMANDA DIAZ
Date of birth: May 6, 1984
Height: 5 feet 8 inches
Weight: 200 pounds
Sex: Female
Hair: Brown
Eyes: Brown
Race: Hispanic
Wanted for: PROBATION VIOLATION AND FAILURE TO APPEAR on the original charge of POSSESSION OF A CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
Bond: NONE
The Twin Falls County Sheriff’s Office asks that anyone with information please call 208-735-1911 or Crime Stoppers at 208-343-2677, where they can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a cash reward. Web tips can be made at 343cops.com or through the P3 Tips app.
Posted May 23
Twin Falls County Most Wanted
JESSICA NICOLE LEGGETT
Date of birth: July 25, 1989
Height: 5 feet 3 inches
Weight: 120 pounds
Sex: Female
Hair: Brown
Eyes: Hazel
Race: White
Wanted for: FAILURE TO APPEAR on the original charges of POSSESSION OF A CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE, POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
Bond: NONE
The Twin Falls County Sheriff’s Office asks that anyone with information please call 208-735-1911 or Crime Stoppers at 208-343-2677, where they can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a cash reward. Web tips can be made at 343cops.com or through the P3 Tips app.
Posted May 16
Twin Falls County Most Wanted
ELIZABETH SHEA BRANDT
Date of birth: May 25, 1993
Height: 5 feet 6 inches
Weight: 130 pounds
Sex: Female
Hair: Brown
Eyes: Blue
Race: White
Wanted for: PROBATION VIOLATION on the original charges of ELUDING A POLICE OFFICER and DESTRUCTION OF EVIDENCE
Bond: NONE
The Twin Falls County Sheriff’s Office asks that anyone with information please call 208-735-1911 or Crime Stoppers at 208-343-2677, where they can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a cash reward. Web tips can be made at 343cops.com or through the P3 Tips app.
Posted May 9
Twin Falls County Most Wanted
COLBY JACKSON HITE
Date of birth: Nov. 1, 2001
Height: 5 feet 10 inches
Weight: 150 pounds
Sex: Male
Hair: Blonde
Eyes: Blue
Race: White
Wanted for: LEWD CONDUCT WITH A MINOR UNDER 16
Bond: $100,000
The Twin Falls County Sheriff’s Office asks that anyone with information please call 208-735-1911 or Crime Stoppers at 208-343-2677, where they can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a cash reward. Web tips can be made at 343cops.com or through the P3 Tips app.
Posted May 2
Twin Falls County Most Wanted
MIRANDAJO FLORIS GOLEN
Date of birth: Aug. 13, 1997
Height: 5 feet 9 inches
Weight: 155 pounds
Sex: Female
Hair: Auburn
Eyes: Brown
Race: White
Wanted for: FAILURE TO APPEAR on the original charges of POSSESSION OF A CONTROLLED SUBSTACE, POSSESSION OF PARAPHERNALIA, and, PROBATION VIOLATION
Bond: No Bond
The Twin Falls County Sheriff’s Office asks that anyone with information please call 208-735-1911 or Crime Stoppers at 208-343-2677, where they can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a cash reward. Web tips can be made at 343cops.com or through the P3 Tips app.
Posted April 25
Twin Falls County Most Wanted
ASHLEE ANNE MCDANIEL
Date of birth: Jan. 11, 1984
Height: 5 feet 7 inches
Weight: 220 pounds
Sex: Female
Hair: Brown
Eyes: Blue
Race: White
Wanted for: PROBATION VIOLATION on the original charge of POSSESSION OF A CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
Bond: $75,000
The Twin Falls County Sheriff’s Office asks that anyone with information please call 208-735-1911 or Crime Stoppers at 208-343-2677, where they can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a cash reward. Web tips can be made at 343cops.com or through the P3 Tips app.
Posted March 21
Twin Falls County Most Wanted
DYLAN PAUL MARTIN
Date of birth: May 22, 1992
Height: 6 feet
Weight: 165 pounds
Sex: Male
Hair: Brown
Eyes: Hazel
Race: White
Wanted for: PROBATION VIOLATION on the original charge of INJURY TO A CHILD
Bond: NONE
The Twin Falls County Sheriff’s Office asks that anyone with information please call 208-735-1911 or Crime Stoppers at 208-343-2677, where they can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a cash reward. Web tips can be made at 343cops.com or through the P3 Tips app.
Posted March 14
Twin Falls County Most Wanted
BRADY AUSTIN HOFF
Date of birth: Sept. 15, 1993
Height: 5 feet 8 inches
Weight: 150 pounds
Sex: Male
Hair: Blonde
Eyes: Blue
Race: White
Wanted for: FORGERY, a felony
Bond: $100,000
The Twin Falls County Sheriff’s Office asks that anyone with information please call 208-735-1911 or Crime Stoppers at 208-343-2677, where they can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a cash reward. Web tips can be made at 343cops.com or through the P3 Tips app.
Posted Feb. 28.
Twin Falls County Most Wanted
DAVID LEE GONZALEZ
Date of birth: May 30, 1996
Height: 5 feet 11 inches
Weight: 210 pounds
Sex: Male
Hair: Brown
Eyes: Brown
Race: Hispanic
Wanted for: POSSESSION OF A CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE, and, POSSESSION OF PARAPHERNALIA
Bond: $75,00
The Twin Falls County Sheriff’s Office asks that anyone with information please call 208-735-1911 or Crime Stoppers at 208-343-2677, where they can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a cash reward. Web tips can be made at 343cops.com or through the P3 Tips app.
Posted Feb. 28.
Twin Falls County Most Wanted
JIMMY CARL GREEN
Date of birth: Sept. 5, 1971
Height: 5 feet 10 inches
Weight: 190 pounds
Sex: Male
Hair: Grey
Eyes: Blue
Race: White
Wanted for: FAILURE TO APPEAR on the original charge(s) of BATTERY ON A POLICE OFFICER, RESISTING OR OBSTRUCTING, POSSESSION OF PARAPHERNALIA, and POSSESSION OR INTRODUCTION OF CONTRABAND INTO A CORRECTIONAL FACILITY.
Bond: $200,000
The Twin Falls County Sheriff’s Office asks that anyone with information please call 208-735-1911 or Crime Stoppers at 208-343-2677, where they can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a cash reward. Web tips can be made at 343cops.com or through the P3 Tips app.
Posted Feb. 6.
Twin Falls County Most Wanted
JEFFREY RICHARD LACY
Date of birth: Nov. 13, 1980
Height: 6 feet 1 inches
Weight: 220 pounds
Sex: Male
Hair: Brown
Eyes: Blue
Race: White
Wanted for: PROBATION VIOLATION on the original charge of ELUDING A POLICE OFFICER
Bond: No Bond
The Twin Falls County Sheriff’s Office asks that anyone with information please call 208-735-1911 or Crime Stoppers at 208-343-2677, where they can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a cash reward. Web tips can be made at 343cops.com or through the P3 Tips app.
Posted Jan. 10.