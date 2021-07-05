Hazelton man dies in head-on crash

HAZELTON — A Hazelton died Sunday night in a head-on crash when he crossed the center line, Idaho State Police said.

About 11:45 p.m., Rafael Paredes, 24, was westbound on 1010 South, south of Hazelton, in a 2000 Toyota Celica. Police said he crossed the center line near 2050 East hitting a 2019 Volkswagen Jetta driven by a juvenile.

Paredes died of his injuries at the scene.

The juvenile was flown to Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center in Idaho Falls.

Paredes was not wearing a seatbelt, police said.

ISP was assisted at the scene by the Jerome County Sheriff's Office, First Segregation Fire Department, Magic Valley Paramedics, Rock Creek Fire Department and the Rock Creek Quick Response Unit.

This crash is under investigation by ISP.

