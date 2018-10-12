Try 1 month for 99¢
DREW NASH, TIMES-NEWS PHOTO ILLUSTRATION

HAZELTON — The city of Hazelton issued a boil water notice Friday evening asking all residents to boil all drinking water.

The city’s well house is being rebuilt and “a bunch of things came lose in there and contaminated the water,” Hazelton public works director Shawn Burton said shortly after 5 p.m.

“We feel we’re on top of it,” he said. “We’re going to disinfect and we think we have a cure to get the water back in compliance.”

