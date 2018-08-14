Subscribe for 33¢ / day
Haystack fire

A haystack burns west of Filer early Tuesday.

 COURTESY OF FILER RURAL FIRE DISTRICT

FILER — A large haystack west of Filer burned nearly all day Tuesday, shutting down Highway 30 for several hours due to smoke.

Firefighters were called out close to midnight to keep the blaze from spreading to an adjacent haystack, Filer Rural Fire District Chief Bud Compher said. The hay belongs to a large dairy, he said.

"A semi that was parked nearby caught on fire, but they were able to get it out," Twin Falls County Sheriff's Office spokeswoman Lori Stewart said. 

The highway reopened at 6 a.m.

The fire was still burning Tuesday evening near milepost 207, but crews were expected to leave the scene once the other haystack was relocated, Compher said.

"The wind has changed a little bit so it's not blowing onto the road now," he said at 4:30 p.m.

Buhl Fire Department assisted. The fire's cause is unknown. 

