Have vaccine questions? Health district, St. Luke's have answers at second COVID-19 town hall

TWIN FALLS — You can ask public health and medical experts COVID-19 questions at a virtual town hall Wednesday.

Logan Hudson, the South Central Public Health District’s public health program administrator and Dr. Joshua Kern, St. Luke’s vice president of medical affairs for the Magic Valley will headline the town hall. Twin Falls Area of Commerce CEO Shawn Barigar will moderate the meeting.

This is the second of these town hall meetings — Barigar said during the last meeting in mid-February that he’d like to host them somewhat regularly. The goal is to give members of the general public a chance to ask Magic Valley experts questions about COVID-19 and the pandemic.

The first town hall mainly focused on the COVID-19 vaccines. Kern and Hudson debunked several myths, explained how the vaccine works and provided updates on the state’s vaccine rollout program.

Wednesday’s meeting will have a special focus on how employees and employers can prepare for the upcoming vaccine distribution rounds. Idaho’s expected to begin vaccinating frontline workers soon.

You can ask questions during the meeting, but town hall attendees are encouraged to submit questions beforehand to shawn@twinfallschamber.com.