 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Have vaccine questions? Health district, St. Luke's have answers at second COVID-19 town hall
0 comments
alert

Have vaccine questions? Health district, St. Luke's have answers at second COVID-19 town hall

{{featured_button_text}}
Virtual town hall

Needles lie ready to deliver the COVID-19 vaccine Jan. 27 in Jerome. The South Central Public Health District and St. Luke's are participating in a virtual town hall Wednesday hosted by the Twin Falls Area Chamber of Commerce. 

 DREW NASH, TIMES-NEWS FILE

TWIN FALLS — You can ask public health and medical experts COVID-19 questions at a virtual town hall Wednesday.

Logan Hudson, the South Central Public Health District’s public health program administrator and Dr. Joshua Kern, St. Luke’s vice president of medical affairs for the Magic Valley will headline the town hall. Twin Falls Area of Commerce CEO Shawn Barigar will moderate the meeting.

This is the second of these town hall meetings — Barigar said during the last meeting in mid-February that he’d like to host them somewhat regularly. The goal is to give members of the general public a chance to ask Magic Valley experts questions about COVID-19 and the pandemic.

The first town hall mainly focused on the COVID-19 vaccines. Kern and Hudson debunked several myths, explained how the vaccine works and provided updates on the state’s vaccine rollout program.

Wednesday’s meeting will have a special focus on how employees and employers can prepare for the upcoming vaccine distribution rounds. Idaho’s expected to begin vaccinating frontline workers soon.

You can ask questions during the meeting, but town hall attendees are encouraged to submit questions beforehand to shawn@twinfallschamber.com.

The meeting will be from 3 p.m. to 4 p.m. Join by visiting https://event.webinarjam.com/channel/VirtualTownHall2. You can also watch the event through the South Central Public Health District’s YouTube channel.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

AP-NORC poll: Pandemic still weakening US wallets

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: Photo Highlights

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News