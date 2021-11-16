'Hate to see it go': Hagerman U.S. Bank branch closing

HAGERMAN — Download your mobile banking app now. Hagerman residents will soon have to travel at least 15 minutes for in-person banking services.

On Jan. 13, the U.S. Bank branch at 111 Hagerman Ave. W. will close. No other physical bank branches exist in Hagerman. U.S. Bank branches are still operating in Wendell, Buhl, and Jerome.

Locals are worried how the closure will affect some of the town’s most vulnerable residents.

“The senior center is extremely concerned about the loss of the local US Bank, as are most of its clients who recently expressed their concerns at a Friday luncheon,” the center’s site manager Nan Reedy, said in an email.

A large majority of the center’s clients are not able to drive in town, let alone to another town to complete their banking, she said.

Hagerman isn’t the only city dealing with no in-person banking. In June, the only physical bank in Lincoln county, a Wells Fargo branch, closed.

U.S. Bank has seen a rapid migration towards digital and mobile banking options, forcing the company to reevaluate in-person locations, a company spokesperson said over email.

“We understand that the closure of any branch is a disruption for our customers, and our employees and we are working to make the transition as smooth as possible for all involved,” the spokesperson said.

Reedy is concerned that many seniors will not be able to use online banking.

“Many of them have neither the internet nor a computer nor trust themselves to learn online banking,” Reedy wrote.

Hagerman mayor Alan Jay is also concerned about low-income families. A large percentage of residents are below the poverty line and rely on in-person banking. Residents without bank accounts can still cash checks at in-person locations.

He was surprised and in disbelief over the closure.

“It seemed like a part of our community for so long,” he said, “I wasn’t prepared mentally to not have it there anymore.”

City officials will have to travel to the bank branch in Wendell to deposit cash. Residents pay in cash for building permits, water bills, sewer bills, garbage bills and animal licenses, he said.

“I hate to see it go,” Jay said. “Most of the people look forward to going and having a conversation with the employees during the day.”

He has heard that the Hagerman Valley Foundation is working to get another in-person bank branch to come to Hagerman.

Erika Cornett, Hagerman City Council member, said she also would like to see a new bank come to town.

“I believe we could support another bank,” Cornett said. “You have city hall, you have a lot of businesses that would go there. Due to all the travelers, we need to have one in town.”

The bank has been like a family member, and the closure is sad, she said.

“It’s really sad because a lot of our community doesn’t go up the hill, as we say it.” she said. “They don’t leave town.”

Reedy hopes that U.S. Bank will leave an ATM in town.

“Hopefully they leave more than just unhappy clients,” she said.

