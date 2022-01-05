Hartgen remembered as 'intelligent and curious'

FILER — Mourners braved the elements Wednesday to say goodbye to former Idaho Rep. Stephen Hartgen, who died early Friday morning at his home in Twin Falls.

Hartgen, a Magic Valley icon, was a prolific reader and writer with three careers: College professor, journalist and legislator.

Originally from Maine, he earned a doctorate in American history from the University of Minnesota. He later taught at Ohio State University and the University of Minnesota.

He moved in 1982 to Twin Falls to be an editor of the Times-News and was named publisher eight years later. He lost his job in 2005 when Lee Enterprises purchased the newspaper.

"Stephen was bold and unafraid as a publisher," former city editor David Cooper said prior to Hartgen's service at the First Baptist Church of Filer, where Hartgen and his wife, Linda, attended church. "He was going to plow ahead after his removal from the Times-News."

Several years later, then Gov. C.L. "Butch" Otter appointed Hartgen to fill a vacant seat in the state House of Representatives. He was elected to the House in November 2008 and he retired in 2018 because of health issues.

Many remember Hartgen as a tough boss and a conservative politician, but speakers at his service revealed a softer image of the 77-year-old man who loved the Magic Valley and Idaho.

His neighbor and fishing buddy Dr. Gary Walker said Hartgen "lived a life of the mind" and made a difference in the world. Hartgen's love of nature often showed up in his writing and poetry.

Daughter Tiffany Paisley agreed, saying her father "had the soul of a poet."

Hartgen, who wrote numerous books, raised Paisley with a solid ethic, she said.

"He always told me, 'Tiff, do your best — and then some,'" she said.

The Hartgens had a combined family of five children. Daughter Rachel Hartgen said her father "had a love of family — how ever it was stitched together."

Her father was "intelligent and curious, and he always had a book and pen in hand," she said.

Family members said Hartgen knew his life story was coming to a close. In November, he wrote one of his traditional Thanksgiving opinion columns for the Times-News.

“No one knows when we may be summoned, called away to a distant stream, when one’s spirit returns unto God, who gave it, says Ecclesiastes,” Hartgen wrote. “In any case, I have many blessings and almost no regrets. Looking back, I have been given much for which to be grateful.”

