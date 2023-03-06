TWIN FALLS — Harrison Elementary School's principal is on administrative leave, the school district's spokesperson says.

Principal Melissa Ardito was placed on administrative leave on Feb. 7, Twin Falls School District's Eva Craner said Monday, responding to a public records request by the Times-News.

Vice Principal Amy Kenyon is serving as lead administrator, Craner said.

Ardito, who has been the principal of Harrison Elementary for nearly a decade, is still an employee of the Twin Falls School District, Craner said.

Prior to becoming principal, Ardito spent five years as vice principal at several schools in the district.

The school district declined to discuss its actions due to the confidentiality of personnel issues.