BELLEVUE — A health advisory for one reservoir was lifted Thursday, but three other south-central Idaho reservoirs remain under safety warnings.
The South Central Public Health District and Idaho Department of Environmental Quality said Thursday that the Magic Reservoir is again safe.
Recent testing showed micro-toxins are at safe levels in the reservoir's water, a statement from the agencies says.
The advisory was issued Aug. 9 when the concentration of cyanobacteria (sometimes called blue-green algae) in the reservoir was at unhealthy levels and formed a harmful algal bloom.
Other health advisories remain in place, however.
Advisories were put in place for harmful algal blooms on July 8 for Salmon Falls Creek Reservoir, on July 25 for Mormon Reservoir, and on Aug. 23 for Thorn Creek Reservoir. None of these have yet to be lifted, according to the health district.
The health district expects the toxins to shrink as water temperatures drop in mid to late fall.
Changes to the status of the remaining advisories will be made as tests show safe levels.
The public is advised to take the following steps to protect their health in water with the harmful toxin levels:
- Avoid exposure to water in reservoirs under a harmful algal bloom health advisory. Make sure children, pets, and livestock are not exposed to the water.
- Do not drink water with an advisory. Boiling and disinfecting do not remove toxins from water.
- Do not allow pets to eat dried algae
- If fishing in harmful algal bloom water, remove all fat, skin, and organs before cooking. Toxins are more likely to collect in those tissues. Wash hands after handling.
Harmful algal blooms are not unusual in warm summer months and typically shrink quickly as the water temperature drops in mid to late fall.
