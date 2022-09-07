Harmful algal bloom at Salmon Falls Creek Reservoir prompts health advisory

TWIN FALLS — South Central Public Health District has issued a public health advisory for Salmon Falls Creek reservoir after recent testing from the Idaho Department of Environmental Quality show levels of a cyanotoxin, Microcystin, are now at unhealthy levels in the reservoir. Increased levels of this toxin are caused by harmful algal blooms in the water.

The public is advised to take the following steps to protect their health:

Avoid exposure to water in reservoirs under a harmful algal bloom health advisory. Make sure children, pets, and livestock are not exposed to the water.

Do not drink water with a harmful algal bloom advisory. Boiling and disinfecting DO NOT remove toxins from water.

Do not allow pets to eat dried algae.

If fishing in harmful algal bloom water, remove all fat, skin, and organs before cooking. Toxins are more likely to collect in those tissues. Wash hands after handling.

“It’s important that you keep family and pets away from the water where there is an active harmful algal bloom,” said Josh Jensen, director of environmental health at South Central Public Health District. “The toxins in a harmful algal bloom reservoir can irritate your skin, eyes, and ears and cause neurological and gastrointestinal problems if they get inside your body.”

Harmful algal blooms are not unusual in warm summer months and typically shrink quickly as the water temperature drops in mid to late fall. SCPHD will issue another press release when DEQ tests show these reservoirs are at safe cyanotoxin levels again.

More information is available at healthandwelfare.idaho.gov/health-wellness/environmental-health/safe-water.