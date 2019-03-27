HANSEN — Beginning Tuesday, Hansen elementary first- and second-graders and middle school seventh- and eighth-graders are scheduled to receive free dental sealants and fluoride varnish to help prevent cavities, as part of Delta Dental of Idaho’s Grins-on-the-Go program.
Dental sealants fill the deep grooves of the back teeth where 90 percent of cavities occur. Fluoride varnish helps protect the smooth surfaces of teeth.
To receive these free cavity-prevention treatments, children must attend Hansen schools and have a parent or guardian sign a health history and permission form — available from the schools.
Grins-on-the-Go clinics take place on-site at schools. There is no cost for the service; Medicaid or private insurance is not billed.
For more information, call Delta Dental Community Outreach at 208-489-3541.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.