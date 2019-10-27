Joe Ratto
Bio: Joe Ratto is 65 years old. He owns a construction business that he started in 1974. He has seven daughters and three sons. He has been working with the Boy Scouts for a long time, and has served as mayor twice.
Big Issue: Hansen is short 200,000 gallons of water for fire protection, so the city needs to add a water tank, Ratto said. There’s no redundancy for the sewer plant either, he said, so there needs to be a new oxidation ditch. He’d also like to see infrastructure upgrades and avoid high tax bills.
Experience: Ratto said his extensive construction experience and knowledge of infrastructure development will be valuable as mayor. He said he knows how to cut through red tape.
Anthony “Tony” Bohrn
Bio: Tony Bohrn is 67 and has lived in Hansen since 2003. He has been a city councilman twice. He is married, with four grown children, 12 grandkids and three great-grandkids. He has worked in law enforcement and has 30 years of construction experience.
Big Issue: Bohrn said the big issue facing Hansen is inadequate funding. He said that the city’s tax base is too small, which means the city has to rely on grants. He’d like to see the town cleaned up, and infrastructure improvements. There are roads that need fixed, and road safety could be improved. He’d like to expand Hansen’s maintenance crew.
Experience: Bohrn said that he has lived in Hansen for a long time, and that’s helpful when serving as mayor. He said he has a good understanding of what needs done.
