A Hansen man was given a suspended sentence Tuesday for misdemeanor vehicular manslaughter for his role in a September crash that claimed the life of an elderly bicyclist.

Terry G. Hollifield, 75, was charged in December after telling an Idaho State Police trooper that he was looking at farm fields and didn’t see bicyclist Paul Will, 81, of Hansen, when the crash occurred Sept. 15 at 3900 E. 3675 N., east of Hansen, records say.

Hollifield, who was eastbound on 3675 North, initially thought he had struck a cone or some other object in the road and stopped his pickup, records say. Upon looking behind him, he realized he had struck Will.

Hollifield submitted an Alford plea in June, in which a defendant doesn’t admit guilt, but admits that prosecutors likely have enough evidence that would result in a guilty verdict if brought to trial.

Kershaw followed the prosecutor’s recommended suspended sentence of 365 days, with 10 “discretionary” days, but Hollifield won’t serve that time as long as he keeps the terms of his probation.

He will serve a year of probation, three months of it supervised, perform 30 hours of community service and pay a $500 fine. His driver’s license will be suspended for 180 days, but he will be able to drive for matters related to work, family medical care or probation.

The complaint against Hollifield contends he committed an unlawful act but was not grossly negligent to the point where it would be considered a felony.

Hollifield has expressed remorse for what happened, said Magistrate Judge Thomas Kershaw, and a court hearing will be set to discuss restitution.

Hollifield, who also told the ISP trooper that one possible reason he didn’t see Will was because the bicyclist was shirtless and wearing tan shorts, called 911 after the crash and passerby gave medical attention, using a blanket to help stop bleeding.

Will was taken to Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center in Idaho Falls, where he died of a head injury, records say.