Hansen man dies in crash near Lava Hot Springs

LAVA HOT SPRINGS — A Hansen man was among two people who died Monday afternoon in a two-vehicle crash on U.S. Highway 30, police said.

The Idaho State Police said a 60-year-old male and a 58-year-old male passenger, both from Hansen, were eastbound in a Cadillac at 12:10 p.m. near milepost 370, west of Lava Hot Springs.

A female juvenile driver with a female juvenile passenger were westbound in a Chevrolet Cruze when the Chevrolet apparently crossed over the center line and collided with the Cadillac, the ISP said.

The driver of the Cadillac was transported by ground ambulance to a nearby hospital, while the passenger died at the scene. Both people were wearing seatbelts.

The driver of the Chevrolet was transported by ground ambulance to a local hospital, while her passenger died at the scene. Neither were wearing seatbelts.

Idaho State Police was assisted by the Bannock County Sheriff’s Office, Bannock County Search and Rescue, Bannock County Ambulance and Idaho Transportation Department.

