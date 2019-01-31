HANSEN — Hansen Elementary School has received a $1,000 Rural Community Grant from Northwest Farm Credit Services.
“I am ecstatic that Hansen Elementary was selected to receive a Rural Community Grant,” Principal Heidi Skinner said in a statement. “We will use it to purchase chairs to use in the gym for assemblies and student events. We thank Northwest Farm Credit Services for the grant, allowing us to make our school something even more spectacular.”
In 2018, Northwest Farm Credit Services committed over $297,000 to 187 projects in rural communities across Idaho, Montana, Oregon and Washington. Since the program’s inception in 2007, it has awarded 992 grants totaling more than $1.76 million.
For more information about future grants, go to northwestfcs.com/Stewardship/Rural-Communities.
