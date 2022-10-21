Hands-On throws Hocus Pocus party

Hands-On put on a Hocus Pocus Party on Thursday night to help get into the spirit of Halloween. At the event, people could paint their own pieces, have treats and participate in trivia.
People participate in the Hocus Pocus Party on Thursday evening at Hands-On in downtown Twin Falls.
Mackensie Griffith and her daughter Brooklyn paint a mug at the Hocus Pocus Party on Thursday evening at Hands-On in downtown Twin Falls.
Hands-On owner Ashley DuBois participates in the Hocus Pocus Party.
People particpate in the Hocus Pocus Party on Thursday evening at Hands-On in downtown Twin Falls.
People particpate in the Hocus Pocus Party on Thursday evening at Hands-On in downtown Twin Falls.
People participate in the Hocus Pocus Party on Thursday evening at Hands-On in downtown Twin Falls.
