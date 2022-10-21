 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Hands-On throws Hocus Pocus party

Hands-On put on a Hocus Pocus Party on Thursday night to help get into the spirit of Halloween. At the event, people could paint their own pieces, have treats and participate in trivia.

Hocu Pocus Party at Hands-On

