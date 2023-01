Hands On offers a 'BYOB' paint night for adults

Beer flowed Friday at Hands On during its adult paint-and-sip night, where students slathered paint onto canvases.

The casual paint night for the 21-and-over crowd, taught by instructor Shannon Palmer, is in its sixth year.

Paint-and sip nights are a popular with old friends and new flames.

The next event will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday at 147 Shoshone St. N. in Twin Falls. Reservations are required. The $25 cost does not include adult beverages. Please bring your own.

Go to https://www.twinfallshandson.com for more information.

