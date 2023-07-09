SHOSHONE — Visitors came to town from all directions to attend the first day of the main event of the summer.

Lisa Livingston of Twin Falls perused handmade jewelry at the Flying W Glassworks booth, while a band over on the stage played country tunes.

Livingston said she comes out to Arts in the Park every year.

“I love handmade stuff,” Livingston told the Times-News. “So many crafty, talented people.”

Robyn Waddell, from Acequia, is the owner of Flying W GlassWorks. Waddell said business was hot for most of the day on Saturday, until the temperature got hotter during late afternoon.

“I’m expecting to sell quite a bit tomorrow, too, because it’s Sunday and it’s the last chance,” Waddell said.

Waddell has been making fused-glass plates, bowls, and jewelry for six years, before bringing her Flying W GlassWorks business to Arts in the Park for the first time last year.

Judy Childs, who makes brightly colored paintings out of rows of dots, said she’s been painting every day since she retired.

“That was my dream, when I retired, to paint every day,” Childs said.

Childs said she was attending Arts in the Park as a vendor for the first time this year, because her house in Shoshone had gotten crowded with art.

While making her paintings, Childs said she has painted millions of dots. She has been painting her whole life, but the dot painting method was a whole new style that she had to study and practice.

“When I first tried it, it was a disaster — I didn’t know what I was doing,” Childs said.

Organizers Claudia Reese said they were pleased with the turnout for the first day of the weekend-long event.

“It’s been exceptional,” Reese said. “The weather’s been great, and we’ve got lots of vendors.”

Sunday’s schedule starts with breakfast from 7 to 9 a.m., followed by church at 9 a.m., and music will kick off starting at 10 a.m. and running until the event ends at 4 p.m.

