Hailey woman charged in hit-and-run collision

TWIN FALLS — A Hailey woman was charged in a hit-and-run crash involving an SUV and motorcycle, court records say.

Destiny Jasmine Guisasola, 27, was charged with leaving the scene of an accident resulting in an injury or death, a felony.

The crash occurred at about 9 p.m. Aug. 14 at the Cheney Drive West and Washington Street North.

Motorcyclist Jeremy Way had a green light as he proceeded south through the intersection when the SUV driven by Guisasola turned in front of his Harley Davidson, court records say.

Wray received a serious leg injury.

Witnesses said the SUV slowed down but then continued west on Cheney Drive.

Police received a tip on Aug. 28 that Guisasola was involved in the incident and found damage on her vehicle that was consistent with the crash, records said.

Guisasola posted a $50,000 bond. A preliminary hearing is set for Sept. 9.