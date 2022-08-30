Hailey woman charged in hit-and-run collision

TWIN FALLS — A Hailey woman was charged in a hit-and-run crash involving an SUV and motorcycle, court records say.
Destiny Jasmine Guisasola, 27, was charged with leaving the scene of an accident resulting in an injury or death, a felony.
The crash occurred at about 9 p.m. Aug. 14 at the Cheney Drive West and Washington Street North.
Motorcyclist Jeremy Way had a green light as he proceeded south through the intersection when the SUV driven by Guisasola turned in front of his Harley Davidson, court records say.
Wray received a serious leg injury.
Witnesses said the SUV slowed down but then continued west on Cheney Drive.
Police received a tip on Aug. 28 that Guisasola was involved in the incident and found damage on her vehicle that was consistent with the crash, records said.
People are also reading…
Guisasola posted a $50,000 bond. A preliminary hearing is set for Sept. 9.