 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert featured

Hailey woman charged in hit-and-run collision

  • 0
STK police car 3.jpg

TWIN FALLS — A Hailey woman was charged in a hit-and-run crash involving an SUV and motorcycle, court records say.

Destiny Jasmine Guisasola, 27, was charged with leaving the scene of an accident resulting in an injury or death, a felony. 

The crash occurred at about 9 p.m. Aug. 14 at the Cheney Drive West and Washington Street North.

Motorcyclist Jeremy Way had a green light as he proceeded south through the intersection when the SUV driven by Guisasola turned in front of his Harley Davidson, court records say.

Wray received a serious leg injury.

Witnesses said the SUV slowed down but then continued west on Cheney Drive.

Police received a tip on Aug. 28 that Guisasola was involved in the incident and found damage on her vehicle that was consistent with the crash, records said.

People are also reading…

Guisasola posted a $50,000 bond. A preliminary hearing is set for Sept. 9.

Twin Falls man charged with kidnapping, battery
0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Dementia-stricken woman dies after senior home serves her dishwashing liquid in California

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News