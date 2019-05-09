HAILEY — Two landscape architectural firms working for the city of Hailey showed renderings of the proposed Hailey Town Square to about 50 people at a workshop in late April. Ben Young and Marty Lyon made presentations with sketches and photos showing how two downtown Hailey sites could be developed into a town square containing intimate spaces within a public setting.
Four renderings were shown for each of the two sites which were labeled as the City Library Site — Croy Street between the Hailey Public Library and the old Rialto Hotel — and the Courthouse Site — privately owned property at the corner of Croy and First Avenue, adjacent to the County Annex Building and the Cari’s Hair and Jersey Girl building.
The first site is flat and would entail closing a portion of a street and creating some elevation within the site. The second site is sloped and would require terracing the slope to connect to First Avenue and the courthouse lawn or constructing a retaining wall to create two separate levels. Costs for development of each site are expected to be similar, except that one would require the purchase of private property which is assessed at $433,000.
All renderings drew from previous workshops regarding community vision, amenities and activities. At the workshop, citizens and adjacent businesses helped evaluate the pros and cons of each site. A follow-up presentation will be made to the City Council on June 10.
