HAILEY — Back by popular demand, mining historian Tom Blanchard will speak at the Hailey Public Library about Idaho mining history, with a special emphasis on its local impact. The talk will be at 5:30 p.m. Thursday at 7 W. Croy St.
"So many people had to be turned away when Tom gave this presentation last spring that we wanted to offer it again," program specialist Kristin Fletcher said in a statement. "His breadth of knowledge about state and local mining history is remarkable. He’s always digging up new stories to share, so it’s never the same talk twice."
Blanchard’s program is part of an exciting series of lectures highlighting the early history of Hailey and the Wood River Valley. These commemorate the library’s year-long centennial celebration. The Hailey Public Library was founded on Feb. 19, 1919, in the back room of an office near Bullion Street.
Another history presentation will be by Ted Dyer on Aug. 29 — "The Life and Work of Ezra Pound, Hailey’s Native Son and a Literary Genius."
For more information, call 208-788-2036 or go to haileypubliclibrary.org.
