HAILEY — To celebrate its 100th birthday, the Hailey Public Library will host a free Centennial Bash for the whole community from 4 to 8 p.m. Friday at the library, 7 W. Croy St.
The event will kick off with a free, hour-long historic tour of downtown Hailey led by well-known local author and historian Rob Lonning. He will also demonstrate how to use an app he developed featuring images of historic buildings accompanied by written commentary.
The action will pick up from from 5 to 8 p.m. with local favorite, the Kim Stocking Band. Dance instructor Vicki Auerbach will demonstrate line dancing. Food and beverages will be available for purchase from Lago Azul and Sun Valley Shave Ice. Sun Valley Brewery will offer wine and beer, including a special centennial brew.
Young and old alike will enjoy the kid’s carnival with fun activities like balloon-powered car races. The local Stinker Station will provide fun with a giant costumed skunk, wheel of fortune, plinko board and other games, plus prizes for winners. Friends of the Hailey Public Library will raffle off a Tempt 3 mountain bike made by Liv.
Keeping with the historic theme, an exhibit of Martyn Mallory’s remarkable historic images of Hailey and the surrounding area will be on display inside the library. A StorySharing table will encourage event participants to write or draw memories of a library or historical experience or even write a note to future generations. StorySharing memories as well as items contributed by the public will be curated, and then selected items will be placed in a special time capsule to be opened in 50 years.
In 2018 the library served almost 98,000 patrons, circulated 58,000 adult and 35,000 children’s items, offered 330 educational programs and attracted 761 new patrons.
For more information, call 208-788-2036 to go to haileypubliclibrary.org.
