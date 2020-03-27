Hailey mayor issues more stringent COVID-19 restrictions

HAILEY — Mayor Martha Burke has issued an isolation order more strict than the governor's March 25 order now in place, the city says.

“This public health pandemic requires measures of this proportion, which we are not taking lightly," Burke said in a statement from Hailey City Administrator Heather Dawson. "Please cooperate fully with the State Order and for the next two weeks with this additional Hailey City Order. Lives depend on it.”

The city's order "was taken in unison with other Wood River Valley Cities and Blaine County," the statement says, "and will be enforced by all local law enforcement agencies."

The order will be in effect from Monday through April 12.

Hailey's order — which demands "all landscaping businesses and construction, both residential and commercial" to cease — is more strict than the state isolation order now in place, the statement says.

The order also affects a 5-mile radius around the city.

"Other jurisdictions within Blaine County are enacting identical measures to provide uniform requirements throughout Blaine County," the order states, "but each jurisdiction recognizes that its Order is only applicable within its statutory jurisdiction."

The complete order and links to the state isolation order can be found online in English and Spanish online.

