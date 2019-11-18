{{featured_button_text}}
HAILEY — A single-vehicle crash Sunday on Idaho Highway 75 resulted in the driver's death.

Jeffrey C. Browne, 50, of Hailey, was driving a 2004 Jeep Grand Cherokee south on the highway when the vehicle left the pavement south of Cottonwood Creek Circle, according to a statement from the Blaine County Sheriff's Office.

The Jeep then crashed through a fence and came to rest on top of some bushes.

When a deputy arrived on the scene at approximately 5:40 p.m., he found the Jeep's engine still running. The front driver's side window was broken out to gain access to Browne.

After receiving medical aid from deputies and Wood River Fire and Rescue personnel, Browne was driven by ambulance to St. Luke's Wood River Medical Center.

He was later pronounced dead.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

