Hailey, Ketchum and Bellevue issue more stringent COVID-19 restrictions

HAILEY — Blaine County and its cities have issued isolation orders more strict than the governor's self-isolation order now in place, officials say.

The orders will be in effect from Monday through April 12.

“This public health pandemic requires measures of this proportion, which we are not taking lightly," Hailey Mayor Martha Burke said in a statement from City Administrator Heather Dawson. "Please cooperate fully with the State Order and for the next two weeks with this additional Hailey City Order. Lives depend on it.”

The city's order "was taken in unison with other Wood River Valley Cities and Blaine County," the statement says, "and will be enforced by all local law enforcement agencies."

Ketchum and Bellevue have followed suit to extend the isolation order to include shutting down residential construction and commercial projects. Plumbers, electricians and other trades can only perform work that is immediate and essential. Residential services such as landscaping must cease.

In addition, the following restrictions apply: