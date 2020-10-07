Hailey is putting up a statue to honor its sheep industry. PETA wants to put its own statute next to it

Hailey Mayor Martha Burke said she had not heard about PETA's request. But she added that the city had approved its sculpture as an appropriate way to honor Basque and Peruvian sheepherders who are woven into the fabric of the community’s heritage.

“What I like about the sculpture is that it depicts a shepherd leading his horse so it doesn’t get worn out,” she said. “I’m surprised this has come up. Even people in the community who disparage sheep were on board with honoring those in the industry.”

Joan Davies serves on both the Hailey Arts Commission and the Trailing of the Sheep board. As a youngster growing up near Hazelton, her family raised a small flock on the Greenwood farm. She recalls shearing them and stomping the wool down in bags that they would take to Utah to get a little extra spending money. She loves the idea of a statue depicting sheep being shorn but only if presented in the right vein.

“This is harsh,” she said of the PETA’s charges. “Wool is such a wonderful product. And the sheep don’t need all that wool. Every once in a while they might get a little nick from shearing, but usually they’re very relaxed when being sheared.”

