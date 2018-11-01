Try 1 month for 99¢
HAILEY — The city is holding two workshops in November to figure out the best site for a town square.

A few years ago, 12 possible locations in Hailey were identified during community workshops, the city said in a statement Wednesday. Now, those have been narrowed down to a few options.

Community members and business owners are invited to attend one of the workshops to help assess which site would be best, considering factors such as surrounding points of interest, traffic, parking, key intersections and environmental factors.

Workshops are slated for:

  • 6:30 p.m. Nov. 5 at Hailey City Hall after the planning & zoning meeting.

  • Drop in anytime from 4:30-6:30 p.m. Nov. 13 at the Hailey Public Library.

