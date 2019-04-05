HAILEY — The Environmental Resource Center, Wood River Land Trust and Blaine County will hold the free Spring Landscape and Noxious Weed Management Workshop from 8:45 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Tuesday. It will be in the Minnie Moore Room at the Community Campus, 1050 Fox Acres Road, Hailey. Complimentary coffee and breakfast snacks will be provided at 8:30 a.m.
As the snow melts and spring arrives, everyone is eager to dig in and create beautiful landscapes that can be enjoyed by all. Explore proactive, reactive and alternative methods of weed control while still protecting natural resources in this workshop. Participants will learn about weed bio-control and bark beetles, glyphosate and integrated pest management.
Speakers will include Carl Jorgensen, entomologist for the USDA Forest Service; Don Morishita, University of Idaho professor of weed science, Extension specialist and superintendent of the UI Kimberly Research and Extension Center; and Steve Paulsen of Native Roots.
This workshop is designed for landscapers, property managers and interested community members. Three recertification credits, as well as Water Smarty credits, will be available.
For more information, call 208-788-5574 or go to co.blaine.id.us/225/noxious-weeds.
