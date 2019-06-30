HAILEY — The Hailey Public Library and the city of Hailey will co-host a hands-on workshop to teach participants how to create attractive, inexpensive outdoor furniture using pallets.
Jim Lynch, Hailey’s building inspector, will teach the workshop from 4 to 8 p.m. Monday at Seven W. Croy St. Lynch is the creator of the colorful pallet furniture recently installed along Hailey’s Main Street. The workshop will be catered by Lago Azul.
Pre-registration is requested. Call 208-788-2036 or go to haileypubliclibrary.org.
Participants will also have the opportunity to help plant planters with seasonal flowers. The flowers and pallet furniture, as well as tents with special seating areas, will help create a temporary town square on Croy Street next to the library.
“The Hailey Public Library is the hub of the community within the downtown core, but we’re at capacity,” Library director LeAnn Gelskey said in a statement. “Creating a temporary town square at this location affords the library a unique opportunity to provide additional activities and programs.
“Libraries provide critical social infrastructure that is vital to a community’” she said. “This project creates an extension of the library which all residents in our community can use.”
The Hailey City Council will discuss the pros and cons of the top two sites for a town square — Croy Street and First Avenue across from the courthouse and Croy Street next to the library — including preliminary cost estimates, at 5:30 p.m. Monday at the council chambers, 115 S. Main St. H.
Displays of each site are on view at City Hall, and additional materials can be found at haileycityhall.org/documents/1904-29Presentation.pdf.
