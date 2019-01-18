Try 1 month for 99¢
Girl Scouts

Wood River Valley youth proudly represent Blaine County Girl Scouts. From left, Lydia Morgan, Emelia Morgan, Neva Baer, Madisyn Thelen, Emma Pietsch, Bailey Cole and Lucy Pietsch pose Jan. 5 with a young ballroom guest at Idaho’s 48th Inaugural Ball.

 COURTESY OF BLAINE COUNTY GIRL SCOUTS TROOP 349

BOISE — Girls Scouts from Blaine County's Troop 349 helped serve refreshments at Idaho’s 48th Inaugural Ball as part of their community service. Giving back is a Girl Scout tradition. The opportunity to dress up and be part of the inaugural festivities was a fun opportunity to serve Idaho.

Most of the girls have been Girl Scouts since first grade and have dedicated themselves to “making the world a better place” — part of Scouting’s promise and law. They are planning to complete the Gold Award — Girl Scouting’s highest award, which includes at least 80 hours of planning and execution of a project that helps others. All of the Gold Award plans must be pre-approved by the Girl Scouts of Silver Sage Council in Boise.

Subscribe to Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments