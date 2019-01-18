BOISE — Girls Scouts from Blaine County's Troop 349 helped serve refreshments at Idaho’s 48th Inaugural Ball as part of their community service. Giving back is a Girl Scout tradition. The opportunity to dress up and be part of the inaugural festivities was a fun opportunity to serve Idaho.
Most of the girls have been Girl Scouts since first grade and have dedicated themselves to “making the world a better place” — part of Scouting’s promise and law. They are planning to complete the Gold Award — Girl Scouting’s highest award, which includes at least 80 hours of planning and execution of a project that helps others. All of the Gold Award plans must be pre-approved by the Girl Scouts of Silver Sage Council in Boise.
